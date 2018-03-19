MP Sanath Nishantha and brother remanded until May 25

UPFA Parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha Perera and his brother former Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jagath Samantha Perera have been ordered remanded until May 25 by the Chilaw High Court.

The Puttalam District MP and his brother are charged over the assault of the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary and the case is being heard at the Chilaw High Court.

Upon being granted bail in the case, a condition was set ordering the duo to appear before the Chilaw Police on every Sunday and place their signature.

However, they have been accused of failing to appear at the police station since August 2017.