The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as requested by the Human Rights Council in Resolution 34/1 of 23 March 2017, will present a written update to the Council on Wednesday (21) on the implementation of Resolution 30/1 and reconciliation and human rights related issues in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka delegation to the 37th session of the Council on 21 March will include the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana, who will lead the delegation, Minister of Special Assignments Sarath Amunugama and Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha, the foreign ministry said.



The delegation will also include officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Attorney General’s Department, the Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms and Sri Lanka’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva.

