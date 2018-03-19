Severed head case: Kosmallis remains recovered

Severed head case: Kosmallis remains recovered

March 19, 2018   05:24 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The remains of the underworld figure known as ‘Kosmalli’, whose severed head was recently discovered in the Keselwatta area, has been recovered for investigations. 

The remains were found buried in the Agunakolapelessa area and was dug up this afternoon under the observation of the magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The severed head found in the Keselwatta area on March 7 was identified as Pandithage Shantha Kumara alias ‘Kosmalli’, a resident of Mulleriyawa.

The severed head was found inside a bag at Bandaranayake Mawatha in the Keselwatta police area.

Following investigations carried out by Keselwatte Police and the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), it was uncovered that the individual had been murdered as a result of a clash between two rival organized criminal factions. 

It has also been uncovered that the deceased, also known as Kosmalli, was allegedly involved in a murder which had taken place in Keselwatta on February 16.

