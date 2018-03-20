Suspect in BMW sports car accident remanded

The suspect arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident involving an unregistered BMW sports car, had plunged into the Diyawanna Oya at Thalawathugoda, has been remanded until March 27 by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was remanded after being produced before Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning.



The suspect, who is said to be the owner of the car in question, was taken into custody yesterday (19) after he surrendered to Thalangama Police.

The car in question, a BMW i8 sports car, was traveling at high speeds when it hit two other vehicles before plunging into the Diyawanna Oya in Thalawathugoda in the early hours of Saturday (17).

The driver of the vehicle had managed to exit the car and then reportedly fled the scene of the accident.

The vehicle, which was impounded by Thalangama Police, is registered under the name of Fahim Mohamed Hussain, a resident of Madiwela.

CCTV footage and preliminary inquiries have revealed that the car was driven by the registered owner at the time of the accident.

Therefore Thalangama Police launched an investigation to arrest the suspect on hit-and-run charges.