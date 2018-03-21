Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena file revision applications

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena filed revision applications today (21) seeking for bail before Appeal Court.

The attorneys representing Aloysius and Palisena filed a revision applications seeking bail before the High Court on a previous occasion, however, Colombo High Court rejected their bail application.

They were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on February 04 following a complaint lodged by present Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

They were arrested by CID officers who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.

The suspects have been charged of causing a loss of Rs.9147 million to the governmnet using confidential information of the former CBSL Governor Arjun Aloysius.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam earlier this month.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) filed its first ‘B Report’ in court over the investigation into the controversial issuance of treasury bonds and cited the aforementioned names as suspects.