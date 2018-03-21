No-confidence against PM: SLFP to decide after tabled in Parliament

The Parliamentary Group of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will reportedly decide on the motion of no-confidence to be brought against the Prime Minister, after discussing the points included after it is presented to the Parliament.

The decision was taken during the SLFP Central Committee meeting held last night at the President’s official residence in Colombo.

Meanwhile the forming of working governments in the local government bodies and the upcoming May Day rally were also discussed during the meeting, according to party members.

The meeting was chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.