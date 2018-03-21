SLMC LG candidate nabbed with Tramadol pills

A suspect with 600 tablets of the prescription drug Tramadol has been arrested in Kalpitiya yesterday (20).

The suspect has reportedly defeated at the recent Local Government elections contesting under the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) for Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, investigations revealed.

The 32-year-old suspect residing in Kalpitiya has been involved in drug trafficking over a long period of time, Police Intelligence reported.

Accordingly, a group of officers attached to the Special Task Force (STF) of Puttalam base apprehended the suspect last night on receipt of intelligence information to the Police Intelligence Unit.