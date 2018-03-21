Four-year-old Chamika leaves for India to undergo liver transplant

Four-year-old Chamika leaves for India to undergo liver transplant

March 21, 2018   04:25 pm

By Manushi Silva

Chamika Hasitha Harshana, left for India to undergo an immediate liver transplant today (21).

Four-year-old Chamika who was in a severe condition was prescribed by the doctors to undergo an immediate surgery within a short period of three months.

However, he needed Rs.10 million for the surgery which his parents found it ‘impossible’ to find.

Derana Media network fulfilled our media duty by raising public awareness in finding sponsors for the surgery and Chamika’s surgery was no more a dream.

Accordingly, he left for India today with his parents and six-year-old sister from Bandaranaike International Airport early this morning.

