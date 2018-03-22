MP Prasanna Ranaweera granted bail

MP Prasanna Ranaweera granted bail

March 22, 2018   12:35 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

UPFA Gampaha District MP Prasanna Ranaweera, who was remanded for allegedly assaulting a person, has been granted bail by the Mahara Magistrate. 

Kiribathgoda Police had launched an investigation into a complaint filed alleging that the MP had assaulted an individual following a verbal dispute during a function. 

Ranaweera was produced before the court on Monday (20) in connection with the incident which had taken place several days ago. 

The Police had already presented facts to the court while another suspect had been remanded over the incident. 

He was remanded until today (March 22) by the Mahara Magistrate.

AdaDerana Ad
AdaDerana Ad
Ad
.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories