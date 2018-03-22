MP Prasanna Ranaweera granted bail

UPFA Gampaha District MP Prasanna Ranaweera, who was remanded for allegedly assaulting a person, has been granted bail by the Mahara Magistrate.

Kiribathgoda Police had launched an investigation into a complaint filed alleging that the MP had assaulted an individual following a verbal dispute during a function.

Ranaweera was produced before the court on Monday (20) in connection with the incident which had taken place several days ago.

The Police had already presented facts to the court while another suspect had been remanded over the incident.

He was remanded until today (March 22) by the Mahara Magistrate.