Three arrested in Puttalam with Ice worth Rs 20 million

March 22, 2018   08:33 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Three persons have been arrested by police in the Puttalam area while in possession of 2 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine, a stimulant drug popularly known as Ice. 

The total value of the stock of narcotics has been estimated at Rs 20 million. 

Also referred to as crystal or crystal meth, ice is the purest and most potent form of methamphetamine. It comes as a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked.

Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous drug popular in different parts of the world mainly in Eastern Europe, South East Asia, South Africa and Australia.

The drug has frequently been detected by security agencies in Sri Lanka as of recently. 

