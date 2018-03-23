UNPs Sarath Peiris elected Chairman of Katunayake-Seeduwa UC

March 23, 2018   03:54 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Sarath Peiris of the United National Party (UNP) has been elected as the Chairman of the Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council, following an open ballot on Friday (23), despite the SLPP winning the council at the LG polls.

He received 9 votes while the other mayoral candidate Lalith Rohana of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) received 8 votes.

At the recent Local Authorities Election, the SLPP won 9 seats while the UNP only managed to secure 6 seats.  

