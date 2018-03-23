I am ready to give up my ministerial portfolio - Nishantha Muthuhettigamage

March 23, 2018   04:31 pm

By Manushi Silva

Deputy Minister Nishantha Muthuhettigamage said he is ready to give up his ministerial portfolio in the process of removing Prime Minister through the no-confidence motion.

Muthuhettigamage made this statement while briefing media about his decision to sign the no-confidence.

Speaking further, the Deputy Minister stated that he believes that except for several SLFP MPs, all other SLFP members vote for the no-confidence motion.

 

