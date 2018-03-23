Policeman shot and hostages taken at supermarket in southern France

Policeman shot and hostages taken at supermarket in southern France

March 23, 2018   04:53 pm

-

A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France today (23), security sources reported.

The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes’ drive away.

I t is reported that one or two people had been shot in the hostage taking.

According to reports, French prosecutors said the hostage taker claimed to be linked to the terror group Islamic State. According to numerous reports the gunman shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire. Specialist counter-terrorist prosecutors in Paris have opened an investigation meaning they are treating the incident as a terror attack.

It was not yet clear whether the two incidents were linked. There were unconfirmed reports that one person had died.

-Agencies-

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories