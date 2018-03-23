Policeman shot and hostages taken at supermarket in southern France

-

A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France today (23), security sources reported.

The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes’ drive away.

I t is reported that one or two people had been shot in the hostage taking.

According to reports, French prosecutors said the hostage taker claimed to be linked to the terror group Islamic State. According to numerous reports the gunman shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire. Specialist counter-terrorist prosecutors in Paris have opened an investigation meaning they are treating the incident as a terror attack.

It was not yet clear whether the two incidents were linked. There were unconfirmed reports that one person had died.

-Agencies-