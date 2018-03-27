Ukraine, Sri Lanka to reach agreement on mutual protection of investments

Ukraine, Sri Lanka to reach agreement on mutual protection of investments

March 27, 2018   08:03 am

-

Ukraine is to reach an agreement with Sri Lanka on mutual cooperation and protection of investments. This is stated in the President’s decree on March 26.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko formed a delegation for the negotiations concerning the relevant agreement with Sri Lanka.

Oleksyi Perevezentsev, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, headed the delegation.

The decree provides the instruction for the delegation, foreign media reported.

Earlier, Ukraine and Qatar signed an Agreement on mutual protection of investments and elimination of dual taxation.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories