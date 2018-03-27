Ukraine, Sri Lanka to reach agreement on mutual protection of investments

-

Ukraine is to reach an agreement with Sri Lanka on mutual cooperation and protection of investments. This is stated in the President’s decree on March 26.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko formed a delegation for the negotiations concerning the relevant agreement with Sri Lanka.

Oleksyi Perevezentsev, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, headed the delegation.

The decree provides the instruction for the delegation, foreign media reported.

Earlier, Ukraine and Qatar signed an Agreement on mutual protection of investments and elimination of dual taxation.

-Agencies