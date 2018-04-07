Russel Arnold named Director of Lankan Premier League

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Russel Arnold as the Director of Lankan Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s T20 League featuring both Sri Lankan and international stars.

The appointment of Arnold, a former Sri Lanka cap, and at present a renowned International Cricket Commentator comes with immediate effect.

Lankan Premier League will be held from the 18th August to 10th September, 2018. Sri Lanka Cricket has permanently reserved this window for the LPL for the next five years, a statement said.

“I am honored to join in as the Director of the LPL, which I believe will help create a highly competitive T20 League in Sri Lanka thus helping the local players to adapt to the global demands of the shortest version of the game,” Arnold said.