Villagers unable to protect harvest from wild elephants

Residents of Kalagama, Galkiriyagama in the Anuradhapura District are facing severe hardships due to the inability of protecting their harvest from wild elephants.

Several wild elephants invading the village feed on the harvest stored in the houses of the residents. Residents are attacked when trying to drive away the elephants, according to villagers.

A resident was reportedly attacked last night while trying to drive away an elephant that was trying to feed on the paddy harvest stored at the house.

The 68-year-old victim is currently being treated at the Galkiriyagama Divisional Hospital.

The elephants that enter the village to feed on the harvest and completely destroy the village’s cultivations, say farmers.

Elephants entering the village are from the Kahalla Pallekele Sanctuary under Galkiriyagama wildlife division and the Kala Wewa Sanctuary that has been declared a tourist zone, as further pointed out by the villagers.

The residents complain that these invasions occur due the electrical fence near the Kala Wewa reserve not being strong enough, and yet officials from the Wildlife Department or other relevant officials only focus on the tourist industry and not the harms caused on the villagers.

The villagers complain against the Wildlife Department official as they have been advised by the officials to sell the harvest in their houses as a solution to the problem.

Residents complain to the wildlife officials saying that they are unable to protect the harvests that they have gained after laboring day and night on them.

When inquired about these complaints, an official of the Galkiriyagama Wildlife Office, D. Ramasinghe, said that they are doing the best they can with the resources allocated for them.