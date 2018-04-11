Anusha wins bronze medal in boxing

-

Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku had to settle for the bronze medal after losing to India’s M C Mary Kom in the semi-finals of the women’s 48 kg boxing event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.

It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi.

Mary Kom, also a sitting MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a contest where clean punches were few and far.

Despite the height advantage Koddithuwakku struggled to connect for most part.

She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG and assured herself of at least a silver medal..

-Agencies