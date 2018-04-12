Four new ministers appointed; full Cabinet reshuffle after New Year

Four new ministers appointed; full Cabinet reshuffle after New Year

April 12, 2018   06:00 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Four new Cabinet Ministers have been appointed temporarily to fill the ministerial portfolios left vacant following the resignation of the several SLFP ministers yesterday. 

Meanwhile the full Cabinet reshuffle is expected to be carried out after the Sinhala and Tamil New year while these appointments have been made effective for the period until then, the President’s Media Division said. 

The new Cabinet ministers appointed today:

Dr Sarath Amunugama – Minister of Skills Development and Vocation Training / Science and Technology 

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – Minister of Disaster Management

Faiszer Musthapha – Minister of Sports 

Malik Samarawickrama - Minister of Social Empowerment, Welfare and Kandyan Heritage / Labour and Labour Relations 

