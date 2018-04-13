Showers or thundershowers to occur over most provinces of the country

Showers or thundershowers to occur over most provinces of the country

April 13, 2018   09:22 am

- Department of Meteorology

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island today after 2.00 p.m, the Department of Meteorology announced.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, North-western Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.
 
The Department of Meteorology request general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories