US and allies launch strikes on Syria chemical weapons sites

The US, UK and France have bombed multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway,” President Trump said in an address to the nation.

Explosions were reported near the Syrian capital Damascus.

At a Pentagon briefing, Gen Joseph Dunford listed three targets that had been struck:

A scientific research facility in Damascus, allegedly connected to the production chemical and biological weapons

A chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs

A chemical weapons equipment storage and an important command post, also near Homs

Syrian state television said government forces had shot down more than a dozen missiles.

The government’s main ally, Russia, issued a statement through its US ambassador, saying “such actions will not be left without consequences”