Afternoon thundershowers predicted in most provinces

- Meteorological Department

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m., announced the Meteorological Department.

Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Western, North-western Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces, according to the Department.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.