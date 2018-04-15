Police constable killed in fatal motorbike accident

A 47-year-old Police constable attached to the Pulasthipura Police Station was killed in a motorcycle accident last night (14).

The accident took place when the motorcycle he was riding skidded off the road due to high speed off Medirigiriya- Ambagaswewa road.

The constable identified as a resident of Medirigiriya area was on duty when he met with the accident, according to police.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries upon admission to Medirigiriya Hospital.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Medirigiriya Police.