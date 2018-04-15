Amunugama tips of a new plan for a common programme with UNP

April 15, 2018   07:13 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama said that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is preparing an initial document for a common programme together with the United National Party (UNP).

President Maithripala Sirisena on April 14, appointed a committee comprising five Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Ministers to look into the future actions of the National Unity Government
The committee was headed by Minister Sarath Amunugama and SLFP General Secretary Minister Duminda Dissanayake was also made a member of the committee.

The objective of the committee is to formulate a definite program to work together with UNP under the Unity Government, Amunugama said.

The document containing the resolutions will be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena after his return from the UK tour, he said.

