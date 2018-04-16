President Sirisena arrives in London for CHOGM

-

President Maithripala Sirisena today arrived in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Governments meeting (CHOGM).

The President left the country yesterday accompanied by a 10-member delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana.

The biennial summit meeting of the heads of government from all Commonwealth nations is being held in the United Kingdom from Monday 16 April.

There will be three days of special forums on business, women, youth, and people, followed by a leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday.

President Sirisena will join the Heads of Government of the 53-member Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that is to convene in London from 16-20 April 2018.

The theme of the Summit in London – “Towards a Common Future” – is focused on building on the strengths of the Commonwealth to ensure that the organisation is responsive to global challenges and delivers a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all the citizens of the Commonwealth, particularly the young.

President Sirisena’s participation at the CHOGM will be focused on reaffirming Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the Commonwealth and deepening Sri Lanka’s partnership with the Organisation as well as with each individual member nation, the foreign ministry said.

The President’s engagements will include the Heads of Government meeting on 19 April, the leaders retreat on 20 April, and addressing the Commonwealth Business Forum as the keynote speaker on 18 April on the theme “Delivering the SDGs: Aligning Business, Society and the Governments”.

Over 50 entrepreneurs from Sri Lanka, mainly from the small and medium enterprise sector, will participate in the Commonwealth Business Forum, positioning Sri Lanka as a trade and investment hub in South Asia to gain the Commonwealth trade advantage.

The Business Forum is expected to make a compelling case for free and inclusive trade as the best way to promote higher living standards around the world.