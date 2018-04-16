Iranian Parliament ratifies extradition treaty with Sri Lanka

-

Iranian MPs have approved an extradition treaty between Iran and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A total of 203 lawmakers were present in yesterday’s parliament session, and the bill was ratified by 153 Yes votes, 11 No votes, and 7 abstentions.

The treaty which includes an introduction and 21 articles will allow the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to exchange convicts and the related documents.

According to the MPs in the session, there are dozens of Iranians and Sri Lankan nationals kept in the two countries’ prisons.

The MPs also said that the Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani’s visit to Sri Lanka was on the agenda of the parliament session.

Source: Mehr News Agency

