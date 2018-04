A body has been discovered inside a tank in Boralesgamuwa, Maharagama.

The body was found after a search conducted on a call to the Police Emergency Hotline - 119.

Police said the deceased has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of Arawwala, Pannipitiya.

The body is currently placed at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, and Maharagama Police conducting further investigations.