Muthupanthiya Island facing threat of coastal erosion again

The Muthupanthiya Island in Arachchikattuwa is once again being subjected to severe coastal erosion.

One of the houses in the island has fallen in to the sea, yesterday (15) afternoon and more building are in danger, according to residents.

About 150 families live in this island which has been deemed suitable for the fisheries and tourism industries.

Severe coastal erosion has affected the island since back in late last year and earlier this year and had resulted in damages to houses of many families in the past 5 years.

The government had to relocate the families at neighboring Nagul Island which had faced the same fate.

Secretary of the Muthupanthiya Fisheries Society, Shelton Fernando, says that research have revealed that more than 500m of the island has eroded in to the sea so far.

Located between the Hamilton Canal and the ocean, Muthupanthiya Island connects to the mainland with a small bridge and most of its residents are involved in the fisheries industry.

There is no space for them to anchor their boats and due to the rising coastal erosion, says Roshan Fernando, the President of the society.

Muthpanthiya Island has been named a tourist attraction due to the Anawilundawa Ramsar Wetland Sanctuary being located in the vicinity.

The boulder barrier not being built properly, leads to these constant erosion, according to the villagers.

When inquired from the North Western Province Fisheries Minister, Sumal Tissera, he mentioned that it has been brought to the attention of the Department of Coast Conservation.