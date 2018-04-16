Over 1543 traders in soup for selling unhygienic food during festive season

The Ministry of Health took measures to conduct food raids in many areas of the island during Sinhala and Tamil New year season and legal actions were taken on the establishments that sell foods unfit for consumption.

Accordingly, health inspectors have filed cases against 1543 traders selling food items not suitable for consumption during 512 raids carried out island-wide, said President of the Public Health Inspectors Association Upul Rohan.

A total of 25,600 business places including tourist hotels, supermarkets, retail outlets, and restaurants were inspected.

The PHIs seized food items worth Rs. 1, 45, 60,000 unfit for human consumption and 25 eateries were sealed during the raids.

According to the Ministry the information on the ingredients of a food item, the date of manufacture, the expiry date, the price and weight should be indicated on the package of a particular food item.

The information should be displayed on the package before they are marked for sale and it is also the consumer’s responsibility to check the package information before purchasing, the Ministry pointed out.

The raids are aimed to inspect the quality and ensure security of foods issued to the market for public consumption and customer protection.