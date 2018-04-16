Water board employees to strike within next 2 weeks

Water board employees to strike within next 2 weeks

April 16, 2018   05:14 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Water Supply Trade Union Joint Alliance sys that they will resort to trade union action within the next 2 weeks if the new wage increase is not approved by authorities. 

Its convener, Engineer Upali Ratnayaka says that the new salary increase was to be implemented from January this year. Trade union actions took place back in February due a delay in the increment.

Although those actions were halted after discussions with the Minister, they still haven’t received solutions for their demands, says Ratnayaka.

Therefore they have decided to take trade union action in the following 2 weeks, he said. 

