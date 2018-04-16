Stock of explosives recovered in Pesalai

A stock of explosives were recovered in the coastal area of Pesalai Mannar by Pesalai Police yesterday (15).

The explosives that are suspected to have buried by the LTTE during the war period were recovered by residents, hidden inside a metal box while constructing a pit latrine in the coastal area.

15 mortar bombs of 81 millimeters and other explosives were found inside the metal box, according to police.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Pesalai Police.

Steps were taken to defuse the explosives following an order from the Mannar Magistrate Court.