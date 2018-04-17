Universities reopen after almost 50 days

April 17, 2018   08:58 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

All universities that were closed for nearly 50 days due to the strike launched by non-academic staff will be reopened from today (17), says University Grants Commission (UGC).

The trade union action taken by the non-academic staff regarding several demands lasted for 48 days.

However, the officials were able to provide a proper response before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, and accordingly the universities will be reopened from today onwards for academic activities, says UGC.

University Trade Union Joint Committee Co-President, Edward Malwattage, stated that measures will be taken for university activities to be commenced from today without any hindrance.

