Nic Pothas resigns as fielding coach

Nic Pothas, the former interim coach of the Sri Lankan team, has snapped his association with the national side, stepping down as the fielding coach to explore other options.

Pothas, the one-time South Africa international, had taken over as coach briefly when Graham Ford stepped down following Sri Lanka’s first-round elimination from the Champions Trophy last June. Pothas had served as fielding coach when Ford was the head coach, and Sri Lanka Cricket had expected a seamless temporary transition as they hunted for a new coach.

Under Pothas, the Lankans lost a One-Day International series against Zimbabwe at home for the first time, were beaten 9-0 across formats by India, also in Sri Lanka, and wiped the floor in limited-overs series against Pakistan. The high point of his tenure was the 2-0 Test series sweep against Pakistan in the UAE, but Sri Lanka were also beaten in India in all three formats in November-December last year.

It was during the tour that Chandika Hathurusingha, the former allrounder, was named the new head coach. Under Hathurusingha, Sri Lanka won an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh, as well as the subsequent Test and Twenty20 International series that followed. Pothas had not travelled on that tour due to personal reasons.

SLC said on Tuesday (April 17) that Pothas had formally stepped down last Friday (April 13), after nearly two years within the Sri Lankan set-up. “After 2 incredible years with Sri Lanka cricket, this is the right time for me to move on to other opportunities, which will allow me to spend quality time with my young family,” Pothas said in a statement.

“I would like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for affording this special opportunity. I would also like to thank the Board, my fellow coaches and all the players I have had the pleasure and privilege to work with, for all the support they have provided me. Finally, I must thank all the supporters who follow Sri Lanka so passionately, for all their support during my tenure.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be involved with Sri Lanka. It has given me the opportunity to learn and improve as a coach as well as to contribute to a very talented bunch of players. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Source: Wisden India

