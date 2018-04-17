Prof. Rohan Samarajiva new Chairman of ICTA

-

Professor Rohan Samarajiva has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA).

A statement issued today stated that the Board of Directors of the ICTA, the apex ICT organization under the Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure, has been reconstituted.

It is now headed by Professor Rohan Samarajiva, former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) who contributed to the design of the e-Sri Lanka initiative that the ICTA implemented from 2003. He also served on the ICTA Board during the organization’s formative period.

Professionals with knowledge and expertise in the software and business process outsourcing sectors, telecommunications, cyber security, Government and verticals that are major users of ICTs have been appointed to the new Board, the release said.

Professor Samarajiva, Chairman of the ICTA, stated that “within a week of receiving the letters of appointment, the Board got to work in earnest, conducting a broad review of the activities of the Agency. It is developing a plan to focus and consolidate the many ongoing projects and restore momentum to ICTA’s important role in working across multiple government departments, agencies and coordinating with private and civil-society stakeholders to ensure that digital initiatives contribute to efficient government, a dynamic economy and an inclusive society.”

The Chairman expressed confidence that “with the leadership of the Board of Directors and the commitment of the staff, ICTA would again become a trusted partner to all who wish to leverage the exciting potential of ICTs for the betterment of our country.”