Minister Siyambalapitiya inspects Udawalawe dam

April 18, 2018   09:19 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Minister of Disaster Management Ranjith Siyambalapitiya today inspected the dam of the Udawalawe reservoir and requested heavy vehicles drivers not to use the road when the spill gates are opened. 

Thin cracks have appeared on the bridge which holds the sluice gates of the Udawalawe reservoir while as a result heavy vehicle were restricted from using the bridge.

On the account of exceeding the maximum water level, five sluice gates were opened recently.

