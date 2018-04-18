Showery conditions to reduce to some extent from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery weather condition is expected to reduce to some extent from tomorrow (19).

However, showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Mathara districts after 2.00 p.m. today.

Showers may occur in the Western and Southern coastal areas in the morning too, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Sea Area

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota while heavy showers can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be Southerly to south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 20-30kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar

Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.