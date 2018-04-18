Plans to strengthen Peace & Reconciliation PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinge states that the country would move forward with a new agenda for strengthening peace & reconciliation, at Kandy today (18).

The Prime Minister, today, paid homage to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth in Kandy, followed by visits to Mahanayake for Mallwatta Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbotuwawa Sri Sumangala Thero and Mahanayake for Asgiri Chapter, Most Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana Thero to receive blessings for the New Year.

Afterwards, addressing the media, he commented that he discussed plans for the future with the Mahanayake Theros.

He says that measures will be taken to strengthen peace and reconciliation processes in the country.

Prime Minister said that while it is time to reap benefits from many projects that have been launched by the government, actions are already in place to complete certain existing projects and commence more new ones.

A fresh plan for the country is to be initiated once the President returns from London, mentioned the Prime Minister.

Commenting on the numerous natural disasters that struck the nation last year, he said that he hopes that this year, the country would be able to move forward without incidents of natural disasters.

Prime Minister Wickramasinghe pointed out that this festive season the public were able to purchase necessities for a reasonable price and that they hope to continue this.