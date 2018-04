Former Military Intelligence Director and Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, was re remanded.

He was remanded till May 02 by the Colombo Additional Magistrate today (18).

Major General Karunasekara was arrested on April 06, in connection with the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 May 22 at Dehiwala.