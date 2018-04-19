SLFP MPs who quit govt decide on future

April 19, 2018   10:59 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who left the national government have decided to recommence their political activities from the 23rd April.

Sixteen SLFP members who left the national government after voting in favor of the no-confidence, held discussions, yesterday (18), at MP Thilanga Sumathipala’s residence.

Following the discussions, SLFP MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana commented to the media saying that they have discussed about how they would proceed in the next few months after leaving the national government.

He said they will hold various discussions with Mahanayake Theros in Kandy, party leaders and other groups to determine their future actions.

According to him they will act as the opposition while remaining as SLFP members. As an opposition, they will monitor the government and United National Party’s (UNP) actions and consider what their duties to ease public burdens, he said. 

He also stated that they have no intentions to “stay married” with the UNP.

