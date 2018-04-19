President thanks Lord Naseby for constant support to Sri Lanka

-

Appreciating the programme of reconciliation carried out by the government, Lord Naseby has said that the duty done by Sri Lanka in the post war era is in quite a good standard compared to other countries.

Lord Michael Morris, Baron Naseby, a member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, met with President Maithripala Sirisena in London, yesterday (18).

Appreciating the development programme conducted by Sri Lanka, he also ensured to provide fullest assistance as a true ally of Sri Lanka, the President Media Division reported.

He stated that it is a matter of grief that the precise and sufficient details are not provided to Europe and Geneva and the fullest cooperation to acknowledge them about the true circumstances will be provided by him.

The President was thankful on behalf of the personal interference provided by Lord Naseby understanding the true circumstances of Sri Lanka towards the country’s development and reconciliation process.

Lord Naseby had supported Sri Lanka at the UK Parliament stating that the figures of the casualties during the latter stage of the war in Sri Lanka are highly exaggerated.