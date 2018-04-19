Establishing LG bodies to be completed tomorrow

The establishment of Local Government institutions which commenced on March 20 will be completed tomorrow (April 20), according to Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Apart from 2 local government bodies, all other authorities have completed the formulation processes, reports the ministry.

The Hambantota Municipal Council which had been adjourned due to the lack of quorum and the Poojapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha of which the gazette on the number of members was delayed, are yet to be completed.

A month was allotted to each of these two councils for the establishment working governments.