President and PM will decide on fuel prices  Arjuna

The final decision whether or not to increase the fuel prices will be taken by the President and the Prime Ministers together, says Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga.

He stated this while attending the Sinhala & Tamil New Year celebrations at Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals (CPSTL) of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), today (19).

He said that so far no government has yet decided whether to operate CEYPETCO and CPSTL as profit-making institutions or as institutions that provide public service. However, that decision should be taken soon as a government, Ranatunga said.

While we are holding discussions regarding the fuel prices with the Finance Ministry and officials, the final decision will be taken by the government, the minister emphasized.