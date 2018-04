A 26-year-old youth was arrested in Sirisara Uyana,Borella for the possession of 10 grams of heroin, the Police said.

Meanwhile another person was arrested in 5th cross street, Pettah for the possession of 1.2 grams of heroin.

The suspect was identified as a 55-year-old a resident of Colombo 15.



The arrested suspects are due to be produced before Maligakanda Magistrate today (21).