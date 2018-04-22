Financial aid for Anandasuthakarans daughter from Reginald Cooray

April 22, 2018   10:15 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Daughter of life-convict Anandasuthakaran was offered educational aid of Rs 10,000 by Northern Province Governer Rejinald Cooray.

Anandasuthakaran was given a life sentence in 2017, for a case of planting and detonating a Claymore bomb at Piliyandala Bus terminal in 2007.

Two months prior, his wife passed away from a terminal illness and Anandasuthakaran was given temporary parole to attend to the rites.

He was about leave back to the prison, when the daughter had gotten in to the bus with him insisting that she wanted to go with her father. This incident gained a lot of attention.

Presidential pardon was requested considering that the two children of Anandasuthakaran are near orphaned now that their mother had passed away, however he has not yet received the pardon.

The financial aid was granted when the two children went to meet the Governor.

