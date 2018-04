The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said he would not allow the posts of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) be given to members of other parties.

Amaraweera stated that he is ready to withdraw from the post any time.

The government had receded due to the failure of not properly conveying the services done by them to the public, said Amaraweera in Hambantota.