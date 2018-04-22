Final decision about cabinet reshuffle after discussions between President and PM

The government has decided to arrive into a final decision about the cabinet reshuffle after discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to arrived in Sri Lanka today (22) after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Accordingly, the new cabinet will be named before May 01, political sources reveal.

Four new Cabinet Ministers were temporarily appointed on April 12, to fill the ministerial portfolios left vacant following the resignation of the several SLFP ministers.

However, the President’s Media Division reported that a complete cabinet reshuffle will take place after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year and these appointments are made till that period.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Administration and Management and Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that there will not be much change in the cabinet reshuffle.