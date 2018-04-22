81st birth anniversary of Reggie Ranatunga commemorated

The 81st birth anniversary of Reggie Ranatunga, former Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) minister was commemorated today (22) at Udugampola.

Reggie Padmasena Ranatunga has served as The 3rd Governor of Sabaragamuwa and the Chief Government Whip during his time as a politician in SLFP and has also acted as the Minister of Civil Aviation Services and the Minister of Food and Marketing Development.

He was the father of 6 sons including Minister Arjuna Ranatunga and MP Prasanna Ranatunga.

His family paid floral tributes to Reggie Ranatunga Memorial Statue in Udugampola to honor his 81st birth anniversary.

Responding to questions raised by media personnel, SLFP MP Prasanna Ranatunga stated that he is currently in the stance that the executive presidency should be abolished.

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga stated that he will accept a mechanism which grants power to the parliament.