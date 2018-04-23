Sri Lanka the only South Asian country to provide 24-hr power - Ranjith

Sri Lanka is the only country in South Asia that provides uninterrupted power throughout 24 hours a day, says Minister of Power & Renewable Energy, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Attending an event in Kegalle, te minister further states that this service is provided in midst of many challenges such as only 25,000 employees, more than 60 Trade Unions and unending climate disturbances.

He states that Sri Lanka has not received the Northeastern monsoon that is needed to generate hydroelectricity, in 3 years. Siyambalapitiya also said that the electricity consumers of the country are unaware of these challenges.

Previously, Secretary General of the SAARC, H. F. Amjad Hussain B. Sial has also appreciated Sri Lanka, on the matter of Sri Lanka being the only country which has a capacity of providing 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and supply to almost 100% among SAARC countries.