Suspect arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 million

A 31 year old was arrested for possessing of heroin worth around Rs 1 million near Pothanagama Junction in Anuradhapura.

Police said that 10g and 750mg of heroin was found in the possession of the suspect.

Police media spokesperson said the arrest was made today (23), during a raid based on a tip-off received by the Police.

Meanwhile another 31 year old was also arrested by Modara Police for the possession of 2g 350mgs of heroin, at Modara.