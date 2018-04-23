Person arrested in connection with the Attanagalla shooting incident

A person was arrested today (23) in connection with the Attanagalla shooting incident that took place yesterday (22).

He was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting, according to police.

The 42- year-old suspect was identified as a resident of the same area, and he was produced before Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today.

One person was killed and four including a pregnant woman sustained injuries during a shooting incident reported near Attanagalla temple on April 21 night, according to Police Media Office.

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the crowd during a musical show held following an Avurudu Uthsawaya in Attanagalla, Nittambuwa police reported.