Bus plunges off road injuring 29 passengers

29 passengers were injured when a SLTB bus running from Samimale to Hatton skidded off Hatton-Maskeliya main road, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

The accident took place at around 4 pm today (23), in Niwweligama, Norwood area, reports claim.

The Norwood police said that the bus went out of control due to high speed, plunged 15 feet down a precipice and stopped by a house in the vicinity.

The causalities were admitted to Dickoya Base Hospital, according to Norwood police. The condition of some of the injured are severe, hospital sources reported.