Bus plunges off road injuring 29 passengers

Bus plunges off road injuring 29 passengers

April 23, 2018   06:34 pm

By Manushi Silva

29 passengers were injured when a SLTB bus running  from Samimale to Hatton skidded off Hatton-Maskeliya main road, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

The accident took place at around 4 pm today (23), in Niwweligama, Norwood area, reports claim.

The Norwood police said that the bus went out of control due to high speed, plunged 15 feet down a precipice and stopped by a house in the vicinity.

The causalities were admitted to Dickoya Base Hospital, according to Norwood police.  The condition of some of the injured are severe, hospital sources reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories